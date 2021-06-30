Vista Teen Suffers Facial Injuries From Firework Exploding in Hand: SDSO

A 14-year-old in Vista was hospitalized with injuries to his face and hand after a firework exploded while he was holding it Wednesday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
The firework exploded in the teenage boy's hand on N. Santa Fe Avenue just before 7 p.m., an SDSO Lieutenant said. The teen was flown to UC San Diego Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There were several witnesses, according to the SDSO, but no additional injuries were reported.
Local
The Sheriff's Department bomb/arson unit is investigating the incident.
No other information was available.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.