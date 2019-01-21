SR-76 Multi-Car Wreck Leaves at Least 1 Dead, Another Injured - NBC 7 San Diego
SR-76 Multi-Car Wreck Leaves at Least 1 Dead, Another Injured

By Andrew Johnson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    CHP patrol car on the scene of a fatal incident on SR-78

    At least one person is dead in a multi-car crash on State Route 76 Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    Several cars were involved in a collision traveling eastbound on SR-76 near E. Vista Way in Vista at around 6:30 p.m.

    CHP confirmed that one person was killed in the wreckage and another was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

    Two left lanes have been blocked off on the highway, Caltrans tweeted at 6:46 p.m.

    The Oceanside Police Department is responding alongside CHP.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

