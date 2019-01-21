CHP patrol car on the scene of a fatal incident on SR-78

At least one person is dead in a multi-car crash on State Route 76 Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Several cars were involved in a collision traveling eastbound on SR-76 near E. Vista Way in Vista at around 6:30 p.m.

CHP confirmed that one person was killed in the wreckage and another was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Two left lanes have been blocked off on the highway, Caltrans tweeted at 6:46 p.m.

The Oceanside Police Department is responding alongside CHP.

No other information was available.

