Vista seeks to formalize allocation of millions of dollars in cannabis tax

Vista, which has been a regional leader when it comes to legalized cannabis sales, is now seeking to formalize a policy outlining on how to spend the revenue.

In 2018, Vista passed Measure Z, which established a 7% tax on all sales at marijuana shops in the city. The North ?County city was the first among its neighbors to permit recreational cannabis dispensaries in 2021.

In 2020, the cannabis tax revenue generated by businesses in the city was $1.3 million and it surged from there: $5.1 million in 2021, $6.8 million in 2022, $6.9 million in 2023 and $6.5 million in 2024.

Since 2021, Vista has been allocating $4 million annually into the city's general fund and used the rest of the money for special projects, including sports programs, community activities, scholarships for residents or programs in need, street lights, parks, and other things that improve Vista.

"The way we've been able to allocate funds in our community is second to none," City Council Member Joe Green told NBC 7.

Earlier this month, City Councilmember Joe Green introduced a plan that would allocate 65% of cannabis revenue to the general fund, 15% for youth and educational programs and 20% for projects, including money to hire more sheriff deputies and park rangers.

"As council moves forward through the years, the staff will know part of this money will have to keep two extra sheriff deputies and two extra park rangers on the streets for Vistans, which is a good thing," says Green. "We want to make sure this cannabis revenue is used for good things like arts, sports, education and music. We think it's a great use of our funds."

Chris Shallal, the store manager of Wellgreens Dispensary in Vista agrees.

"The city wants our revenue, and we're willing to give that revenue," Shallal said. "We want our store to boom. We want this city to be regenerated, and we want that money to go toward incentives for the families of Vista."

The city council is expected to vote on the cannabis tax revenue proposal at its next meeting, in October.