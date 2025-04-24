Vista

Man taken into custody after hourslong SWAT standoff ends in Vista: SDSO

By NBC 7 Staff

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after an hourslong SWAT standoff ended in Vista, authorities said.

Deputies were outside a home near the 700 block of North Citrus Avenue, blocking off nearby streets with a massive SWAT response. The incident started around noon because of a wellness check, but deputies weren't able to get in touch with anyone at the home, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The man, who officials say barricaded himself inside for about six hours, was eventually taken into custody.

Authorities say this appears to be an isolated incident and that they believe there is no danger to the community at this time.

SDSO's Homicide Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

