Vista High School Student Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Ghost Gun to School

A Vista high school student was arrested this week for allegedly bringing a ghost gun to school with him, authorities reported Thursday.

Believing the teen appeared intoxicated, staff at Alta Vista High School approached 18-year-old Eduardo Soto at the Bonair Road campus shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday to question him, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"During the contact, Soto became aggressive and pushed a school staff member," Sgt. Andrew Brumfield alleged. "Security intervened, and while [the personnel were] walking with Soto, a blue-and-silver handgun fell out of his jacket pocket. ... Deputies determined the handgun was a ghost gun with no serial markings."

In addition to the pistol, Soto allegedly was in possession of a cartridge magazine, ammunition and liquor, according to Brumfield.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Soto was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a handgun while not the registered owner, possession of a ghost gun, possession of an alcoholic beverage on school property and battery on a school employee.

Soto did not make any threatening remarks to staff and students, SDSO said.

Soto was transported to the Vista detention facility where he is being held on $25,000 bail.