Vista High Cancels Friday's After School Activities and Varsity Football Game

Vista High's principal announced Thursday the cancelation of Friday's after-school activities and the cancelation of Friday's varsity football game following the protests on campus.

"...made the difficult decision to cancel this Friday's varsity football game as a result of the behavior at the protest last evening," said Principal David Jaffe in a statement sent to families.

Tempers boiled over Wednesday as Vista High School students rallied in response to an alleged locker room assault involving football players that led to suspensions and discipline for some coaches, and was followed by a school shooting threat made by a player accused in the assault.

At the protest Wednesday, tempers nearly boiled over when a driver, who witnesses described as a football player, drove into the school parking lot near the protest. The crowd of demonstrators quickly surrounded his car and appeared to hit or kick his vehicle while he stayed inside.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a letter to parents acknowledging the protest, Principal Jaffe said there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus through the end of the week.

Principal Jaffe said while working in consultation with a third-party investigator and the Vista Sheriff's Department, the school is continuing to investigate the protest incident, the disturbing social media posts regarding school safety issues and the locker room incident.

"This will be ongoing in the coming days," stated Jaffe in the statement.

Deputies are investigating a locker room altercation, and a shooting threat made against the campus.

Footage of the alleged assault, which happened around two weeks ago, circulated on social media and led to rumors spreading across the school community. It shows student-athletes picking up a 14-year-old and carrying him into a room in the locker room and pushing him to the ground.

The locker room incident was first reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as a sexual assault, according to the department, but deputies say the alleged victim, a freshman, never made any sexual assault claims.

The varsity head coach was put on leave while the SDSO, the Vista Unified School District and a third-party investigator look into the incident, according to Superintendent Matt Doyle. A freshman coach who was responsible for supervising the players in the locker room was fired, Doyle added.

Doyle told NBC 7 that three players have been kicked off of the team, suspended from campus and could face expulsion for their part in the alleged assault, but the punishment wasn't enough for students and parents who rallied outside the school Wednesday evening.

"This is wrong. There should be no more football team," parent Lupe Trejo told NBC 7. "No more playing football for a while to teach them a lesson.

Deputies were on post at the school Wednesday in response to a shooting threat that surfaced on social media Tuesday night. Deputies confirmed the post included photos of one of the students being disciplined with a gun and threatening captions.

One post includes the caption “No face no case” over a photo of the student in a black facemask and backward baseball cap. Another shows him with what appears to be a handgun in his lap. The third picture is the mask with the caption: "Thinking about shooting up a guy," and the caption on the fourth picture states, “I can show you me shooting someone in the head.”

Deputies determined the shooting threat wasn't credible, in part because they couldn't determine if the student in the photos was the one who made the post or added the captions, according to Superintendent Matt Doyle. Investigators were also unable to determine if the handgun that appeared in the photos was real. That explanation wasn't enough to ease some parents' concerns.

"We want more security for our students and our family members because it's not safe," Karla Gonzalez said at the protest. "We want the victim to know that we're here and we're supporting him and we don't want this to ever happen to anyone."

NBC 7's Dave Summers shares the latest twist in an incident allegedly involving Vista High School football players.

The superintendent canceled Wednesday night's Back to School Night and said it will be rescheduled. The campus will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday, the principal said and asked all staff and students to leave by that time.