Virtual Job Fairs Helping People Get Back to Work

Virtual job fairs are helping people get back to work and find jobs

By Ashley Matthews

A lower school substitute teacher works from her home due to the Coronavirus outbreak on April 1, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

It’s the new norm: many of us are now working from home. It can be an adjustment, especially with trying to stay productive throughout the day.

There are some companies hiring even during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Some jobs that you would normally think would be in an office setting are offered remotely like an administrative assistant and a marketing coordinator.

Working remotely opens up the options because you can apply for jobs all over the map and those not just based in San Diego.

Flex jobs is offering a remote work virtual job fair on April 16. Where participants will be able to interact with companies and get interviewed through chat and video conferences.

Also, participants will be able to submit resumes and apply for available jobs.

For more information on what companies will be participating at the virtual job fair, click here.

To view other remote and flexible jobs, click here.

