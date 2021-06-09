Virtual Job Fair Scheduled for Veterans, Immediate Family Members

Veterans, military spouses and their dependents are welcomed to join a virtual job fair Thursday featuring hundreds of hiring companies hosted by The American Legion.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (beginning at 10 a.m. central time), job-seeking veterans and their immediate family members will be connected to companies like FedEx, PNC Bank, Geico and more.

Since women faced disproportionate unemployment during the pandemic, the online event will have a focus on women veterans with an hour early entry.

The event is free and registration is now available and will continue to be open the day of the job fair. For more information or to register, click here.