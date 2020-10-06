Virtual Job Fair by National City Chamber of Commerce to Be Held for Young Adults

Young adults searching for their next career move are welcomed to join the National City Chamber of Commerce’s virtual job fair later this month to connect with local employers and learn more about career advancement.

The Virtual Youth Job Fair will offer adults ages 18 to 29 access to speak with South County employers about opportunities and resource agencies to learn more about training programs, scholarships and career tips.

“The most impactful way to regain our quality of life is through meaningful employment and stimulation of our local economies,” a statement from Jacqueline Reynoso, President and CEO of the National City Chamber of Commerce, said. “We continue to see unemployment figures rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we need to act now, to ensure the vitality of our communities.”

Unemployment in National City rose up to 35% during its peak, the Chamber of Commerce said. It hopes that more residents are able to find employment during these trying times.

Job fair attendants are encouraged to have an updated resume ready and, although the fair will be held virtually, professional attire is also recommended. South County Career Center Manager, Andrea Matiz, recommends job seekers research the companies they are applying to and to follow up with them after the fair ends.

The digital event will be held via Zoom from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. Registration for the job fair must be done online and can be completed here.

For more information on the job fair, click here.