Vigil Planned for UPS Driver Killed in Santee Plane Crash

What to Know On Oct. 11, 2021, a doctor piloting a twin-engine Cessna C340 crashed at around 12:15 p.m. in a neighborhood in Santee in east San Diego County, destroying two homes and a UPS truck

The plane was headed to San Diego from Yuma, Arizona; according to its flight path, it was supposed to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa but never made it

At least two people were killed in the deadly plane crash: The pilot, Dr. Sugata Das, and the driver of the UPS truck, Steve Krueger

Plans are underway to hold a vigil for a UPS driver killed Monday in Santee when a small plane crashed, engulfing his truck and two nearby homes in flames.

UPS identified the longtime employee who was killed when a small aircraft crashed in a Santee neighborhood. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford has more on Steve Krueger.

Steve Krueger, who was a UPS employee for more than 30 years and was on the verge of retirement when he died, was one of two people killed in Monday’s tragic crash.

Organizers have planned the candlelight vigil Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at the crash site on Greencastle Street between and Jeremy and Seymour streets. The time was chosen to give UPS workers a chance to attend after their shifts have ended, NBC 7 was told. The event will be open to the public.

Preparations are being arranged in anticipation of 500 attendees at the vigil, according to organizers, who said they also expect to honor Dr. Sugata Das, the pilot of the twin-engine Cessna that crashed.

Das' plane was headed to San Diego from Yuma, Arizona. It was supposed to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa, according to the flight plan, but never made it. It's unclear if the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing at Gillespie Field in Santee, which is just a few miles from where the aircraft crashed at around 12:15 p.m.

These @UPS drivers volunteered to do Steve Krueger’s route today. One lives in the area and felt it’d be nice for neighbors to see a familiar face this week. 🤎💛 @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/JeworsmWZ0 — Dana Griffin (@DanaGriffinNBC) October 12, 2021

Jeff Kreuger said his brother, Steve, loved his job, particularly the interactions he had with the customers along his route.

"At Christmastime, he really liked sweets and they would always bombard him with stuff," Jeff said. "They really appreciated him, and he always had fun with them. He was that kind of guy."

Jeff Krueger

The news that his brother, a 61-year-old Ocean Beach resident, was struck by a plane while doing deliveries was "unbelievable," Jeff said.

"He was very much: You gotta be positive," Jeff said. "Things will always get better and don’t take life so serious that it gets you down. Have fun with things."

Steve was fond of snow and the outdoors and had just purchased a home near Mammoth Lakes, a local told NBC 7. He planned to spend much of his retirement in his new home.

Jeff Krueger

Jim Leutkemeyer said Steve Krueger owned property in Ocean Beach and took great care of his tenants. He said the UPS employee’s dedication to them went as far as vacuuming the rooftops to ensure they lived in clean conditions.

Leutkemeyer, a neighbor and friend of Krueger's, added that he enjoyed the UPS worker's playful sense of humor, which he said will be missed dearly.

“I was always joking with him because he’d say, ‘Can you help me,' you know? 'I’m getting ready to start this project.’ and I’d say, ‘Oh, my back just flared up.’ So we always joked back and forth about our age,” Leutkemeyer said. “I’m going to miss that. I just can’t believe this happened to Steve.”

NBC 7's Rory Devine breaks down what happened in the deadly Santee Plane Crash Monday

On Tuesday, UPS issued the following statement regarding Krueger's death.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our driver Steve Krueger, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the company's statement read. "Those who knew Steve said he took pride in his work, and his positive attitude and joyful laugh made the hardest days a little lighter."

"Steve was held in high regard and will be greatly missed."

The company coordinated a moment of silence in honor of Krueger at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday – 24 hours after the fatal impact. A flag outside the UPS customer service center in Kearny Mesa was lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the employee.