Vigil Held for Two Teens Killed in Lakeside Crash

Two 16-year old boys were killed last weekend after the truck they were driving in veered off Willow Road in Lakeside at a high rate of speed and slammed into a tree.

The driver, identified as Justin Kyte, 16, was killed on impact. The front-seat passenger, 16-year-old Isaac Culkin, was taken off life support and died Wednesday morning. Culkin's family said his organs will be donated.

Two other 16-year old passengers in the back seat survived the accident.

A vigil for the two teens was held at the crash site on at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Family of 16-year old Isaac Culkin say he was taken off life support and passed away this morning. He was one of two Lakeside teens killed in a weekend vehicle accident. His grieving family will donate his organs.

According to CHP investigators, the accident happened the night of Jan. 11 at 10:45 p.m.

The 16-year old driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was going west on Willow Road just east of Ashwood Street when he lost control. It was believed only the right front and right rear passengers were wearing seat belts.

Friends and community members also gathered throughout the week at a memorial set up at the accident site.

"Their lives will always be with us and every single time we get in a car, we'll have this experience in the back of our heads and know we have to be safe out there," said Todd Chiuchiarelli, a friend of the victims.

Billy Ortiz is a long-time Lakeside resident and friend of the Culkin family.

Ortiz told NBC 7 he has been with Culkin's mother and said she is understandably distraught, but happy with her decision to donate her son's organs.

"It’s absolutely amazing how strong she is, she’s really being a pillar for all of us, we’re the ones, breaking apart and she’s standing there with all the faith, knowing they’re doing the right thing," Ortiz said.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

Culkin's funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lakeside Christian Church on El Monte Road, according to the family.