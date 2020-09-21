Vigil Held for Chula Vista Stabbing Victim as Family Demands Justice in Cold Case

A father is continuing to search for answers in the stabbing death of his 15-year-old son – a crime that remains a mystery as his case has gone cold.

Family and close friends gathered to pay tribute to Devin Griffiths at an impromptu vigil that was held Sunday. As they seek closure in the teen’s death, they are still seeking justice eight months after the stabbing. The teen’s father said he has not been at peace knowing the culprit, or culprits, remain loose on the streets.

Griffiths is remembered as being a studious and cheerful young man.

“He was a good kid. He didn’t use drugs, nothing,” said Clarissa Ladezma, a friend of the family, told NBC 7’s sister station Telemundo 20.

Griffiths’ life was taken on Jan. 31 at a party on the 900 block of Mari Way in Chula Vista. According to authorities, an argument erupted between two teenagers at about 10:30 p.m. and escalated into a physical fight.

Lee Griffiths, the victim’s father, claimed the perpetrators stabbed him three times in the chest. A preliminary investigation concluded the young teen tried to defend a friend who was being attacked by a group of eight to 15 people who fled the party after the violence.

“I don’t want to cry but, they killed Devin,” Ladezma said. “Some guys from a gang, they killed Devin.”

Nearly eight months after the homicide, the teen’s death remains in vain since no suspects have been in custody in connection to the stabbing.

Lee Griffiths said that authorities are almost no longer sharing information with him, so he took it upon himself to gather a group of friends and family to pay tribute to the life of his young one in a vigil on Sunday. He also demanded that the police find those who are responsible for his son’s stabbing.

A $6,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to an arrest.

Telemundo 20 contacted the Chula Vista Police Department to learn more about the investigation, but its request for comment has not been answered to.