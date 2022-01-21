Vietnam War Veteran Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver in Barrio Logan, Suspect at Large

The search continues for the driver who hit a Vietnam War Veteran, leaving him in the street in Barrio Logan.

Felipe Nieto, 77, was hit on January 2 and then hospitalized with a brain injury, he died 10 days later.



"He did a lot of great things for his family, for this country, and for his community," said Leticia Nieto through tears.

Felipe’s daughter Leticia is pleading with the police and community for help in finding the driver responsible.

"He was actually at the VFW post with his friends and was going to go to the Lucky Post market down the street to grab a few things for breakfast and he was walking back home," said Leticia.

The hit-and-run happened along Sampson Street and Logan Avenue just two minutes away from Felipe's home.

"From what I understand they [the driver] did stop, they got out of the car, witnesses saw him and he looked at my father got back in the car, drove around him and left," said Leticia.

Leticia Nieto

San Diego Police say they are looking for a gray 2015 Chevy Malibu with an Arizona Temporary plate of U511847 with a male driver possibly in his 20s to 30s.

"How could you do that to another human being?" questioned Leticia through tears. "I am feeling hopeful they can catch whoever did this to my dad. He was an amazing father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, an amazing member of this community and friends to many."

If you have any information or tips from this hit and run call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

On Jan. 3 another man was struck and killed by a hit and run driver in Logan Heights. That victim was a man in his 60s, who was walking in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue when a car hit him around 3:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.