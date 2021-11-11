Vietnam-Era Boat to Lead Veterans Day Boat Parade on San Diego Bay

As we honor those who serve this Veterans Day, a Fleet Week San Diego favorite is back for its second year -- the Veterans Day Boat Parade.

The maritime parade on San Diego Bay will feature more than 60 pleasure crafts decorated patriotically to show support for military members Thursday.

At the helm will be the San Diego Maritime Museum’s Vietnam-era Swift Boat PCF 816, followed by the Tall Ship Californian.

Veterans, active duty military members and their families will be aboard both the Vietnam-era PCF 816 and the Californian as well as the pleasure boats.

The boats will compete for best decorated in Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard and Patriotic themed categories.

SkyRanger 7 captured a boat parade in San Diego Bay in honor of Veterans Day 2020.

Where to Watch the 2021 Veterans Day Boat Parade:

The parade will begin at noon on Veterans Day at the Southern tip of Harbor Island but the parade route goes around San Diego Bay, so you'll be sure to find a viewing spot.

The boats will proceed past Harbor Island to the Embarcadero, passing in front of the Maritime Museum, Broadway Pier, the USS Midway Museum and Seaport Village.

The boats will cross the channel at Cesar Chavez Pier, and pass by Coronado Ferry Landing where the parade will disburse around 2 p.m.

Can't make the parade in person? You can check out the parade live stream on the Fleet Week website here. The stream will start at noon on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Other Veterans Day Events: Salute to Service

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are proud to host one of the biggest celebrations in San Diego, the Salute to Service Festival on board the USS Midway Museum on Thursday.

The event will feature live music, kids activities and free food and drink samples.

Salute to Service kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m., making the flight deck a perfect viewing spot for the Veterans Day Boat Parade.

The event is free for all Active, Reserve, National Guard, Veterans and their families. Simply show your military ID and join us as we celebrate you & your family.