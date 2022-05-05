Video Shows Fight Before Possible Road Rage Shooting at Busy Chula Vista Intersection

Video obtained by NBC 7 shows a fight between two men that led to a shooting in the middle of traffic on a busy roadway in the Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista Wednesday.

In the video taken by a bystander, two men, one dressed in a black sweatshirt and the other in a green hat, hold up fists as they weave between cars at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive. When the fight moves behind a vehicle and the men are no longer in frame, three gunshots ring out.

Chula Vista police said the shooting may have begun as some sort of "traffic altercation." When the two vehicles approached the intersection, the drivers stopped next to each other and exited their vehicles.

The video obtained by NBC 7 starts after the two men are out of their cars. After shots are heard, the man in the green cap is seen running while a silver vehicle starts to pull away, but the video cuts off abruptly and it is hard to tell what happens next.

CVPD said the shooting suspect got in the vehicle and drove off.

CVPD said the victim, a 34-year-old Chula Vista resident, also drove away and called 911, then stopped nearby to wait for medics, CVPD said. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not yet been located. The only description police have provided is of a man in dark clothing. Police did not provide any vehicle description.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen driving eastbound on Olympic Parkway. He was described only as an adult wearing dark clothing, and police don't have a description of his vehicle. He was still not caught as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information asked to call CVPD at (619) 691-5151, contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit an anonymous tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409.