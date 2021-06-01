Video Shows Crowd Scrambling for Cover Amid Mass Shooting at Fla. Banquet Hall

New surveillance footage shows the terrifying moments when a trio of gunmen opened fire on a crowd outside a Miami-Dade County banquet hall, leaving two people dead and more than 20 others injured.

The video clip shows the crowd running and scrambling for cover outside El Mula banquet hall at 7630 Northwest 186th Street early Sunday as the gunmen unleashed a hail of bullets.

The banquet hall had been hosting a release party for a local rap artist when the gunfire erupted around 12:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police officials said several people were standing outside when the gunmen began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd.

NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard has the latest video released showing the scary moments from Sunday morning when several people lost their lives.

Separate surveillance footage released by police on Monday showed the three gunmen getting out of a white Nissan Pathfinder armed and wearing masks, then getting back in the SUV and fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Later Monday, police confirmed that the Pathfinder was discovered submerged in a canal in the area of 154th Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen on May 15.

Police release surveillance video of suspects in the mass shooting at a Miami-Dade banquet hall. Courtesy Miami-Dade Police Department

Several groups who were in the parking lot were armed and began shooting back at the gunmen as they fled the scene, police said.

Two 26-year-old men were killed at the scene. Police haven't released their identities, but one man said his son, Clayton Dillard III, was killed in the shooting.

South Florida leaders are vowing to take action following the deadly mass shooting in NW Miami-Dade. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports.

Twenty-one other people were shot, eight of whom were transported to hospitals from the scene and the rest drove themselves to the hospital, police said.

Three of those victims – a 21-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman – remained in critical condition Monday.

Of the other victims, three had been released from the hospital as of Monday morning, including a 17-year-old who had been shot in the leg, police said.

Officials on Monday said the shooting resulted from an ongoing rivalry between two different groups, and said the intended target most likely was outside the hall at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police said they are still receiving tips.

"We've been working around the clock," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez told reporters Tuesday. "I'm very proud of the community, we're getting a lot of tips, a lot of information."

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are offering a $30,000 reward in the case, and businessman Marcus Lemonis is offering a separate $100,000 reward.