Video Shows Burglary Suspects Carry Safe Out of Home, Chula Vista PD Says

Chula Vista police released home security video Thursday that they say shows three burglars dragging a safe from a home in eastern Chula Vista in order to locate the suspects involved in the break-in.

The video shows three people in hooded sweatshirts, masks and gloves carrying a large safe filled with cash, jewelry and personal documents through the home's front door on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., Chula Vista police said.

A black mini-van or SUV is seen outside the home before one of the suspects smashes the home security camera, footage shows. In the background, an alarm is blaring.

Chula Vista police said the suspects, believed to be three men in their teens or early 20s, forced their way into the home by breaking a sliding glass door in the backyard.

Investigators released the video Thursday with the hope that someone may recognize the individuals or the vehicle involved. Anyone with tips that lead to an arrest could also receive a $1,000 for the information, CVPD said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chula Vista police at (619) 691-5146 or use the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477 or www.sdcrimestoppers.org.