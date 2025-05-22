Video shows residents work together to evacuate neighbors, dogs from plane crash

Video showed the harrowing escape of neighbors from flames early Thursday after a plane crashed into their military housing community in Murphy Canyon.

The video from Gilbert Gonzalez showed neighbors checking door-to-door for evacuees and working together to get two dogs out of a backyard. The acts of solidarity were commended by local officials.

"With the very sad loss of life from the plane, we know that there was many miracles and many heroic actions from our police department, from our firefighters and the military servicemembers themselves," said Councilmember Raul Campillo, who represents the San Diego district where the plane crash occurred.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said that as firefighters arrived on scene, military families were working to help one another evacuate their homes. I cannot commend them enough for what they did on scene," he said.

In one case, he described how neighbors pulled together to rescue the individuals in a home that was destroyed by the crash.

"For me its a little bit of a miracle, right? A plane hits your house -- I don't know exactly how they got out but I do know that neighbors helped them get out," Eddy said. "And that's the beauty about what I love in this neighborhood, too, and military, military looking out for one another."

No one on the ground was killed, although there were some minor injuries treated at an evacuation center at nearby Miller Elementary School, Eddy said.

Six passengers were believed to be on the Cessna 550 jet when it struck power lines and crashed into the community, the FAA said. It was not believed there were any survivors.