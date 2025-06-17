Unclaimed backpack found in New Zealand from SFO filled with bags of meth

The search is on in New Zealand for the owner of a backpack that arrived on a flight from SFO.

Customs agents at Auckland International Airport discovered the unclaimed bag Saturday.

When they put it through an X-ray machine and opened it up, they found about 25 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Investigators say they've seen a surge in organized crime groups using international flights to smuggle drugs.

No word yet on the airline or flight that carried this bag.