A man sought by authorities in connection with a weekend protest in Paramount over an ICE raid was taken into custody Wednesday after a bizarre collision involving federal agents on a Boyle Heights street.

The collision was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Whittier Boulevard in the community east of downtown Los Angeles.

Security camera video from a nearby business showed the white Mercedes Benz pull up to a stop sign at an intersection. As the car was about to turn right, a pickup blocked the car on the driver's side at the same time as a SUV struck the car's rear passenger side.

Video showed the car stopped between the two unmarked law enforcement vehicles. The federal agents who emerged from the SUV and pickup appeared to be armed and wearing protective vests.

Law enforcement sources told NBCLA the low-speed collision was a "vehicle containment" — a tactic used to forcibly stop another vehicle.

The driver in the car sandwiched between the pickup and SUV was detained at the scene. According to the man's family, he is 27-year-old U.S. citizen Christian Cerna who had a warrant out for his involvement in Saturday's protest in Paramount.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the confrontation was a targeted arrest of a man accused of assault on a Customs and Border Protection officer.

"This was a targeted arrest of a violent rioter who punched a CBP officer," McLaughlin said in a statement.

Cerna's partner, who asked not to be identified, said Cerna yelled at Customs and Border Protection agents at the weekend demonstration near a Home Depot. Family members said early Wednesday afternoon that they are not sure where Cerna was taken.

The partner and two young children also were in the car when it was rammed.

"I was just shocked," said family member Jesus Trujillo. "I was like, bro, imagine if that was your kids in the car. Imagine that was happening to you, and you wouldn’t like that either."

The demonstration Saturday in Paramount erupted in violence after a crowd gathered near a staging area for federal agents preparing for immigration enforcement operations. In a social media post, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that federal law enforcement officials "faced off with violent anti-ICE rioters."

Earlier Wednesday, two Los Angeles County men were charged by federal authorities with possessing Molotov cocktails during the immigration enforcement demonstration in Paramount and another in downtown Los Angeles.