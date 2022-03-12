Video Allegedly Catches Parolee Kicking Open Front Door of Vista Home

A 33-year-old parolee was caught on surveillance video and eventually arrested for allegedly kicking open the front door of a home in Vista and entering the residence, authorities said Saturday.

"The homeowner was not at home at the time, but saw via their Ring camera system, a man kick open the front door and enter the house," said Sgt. Adam Milligan of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. "The homeowner told the man to get out of their house, using the voice feature, and saw the man walk out from the house shortly thereafter."

A sheriff's helicopter was dispatched at about 4 p.m. Friday near South Santa Fe Avenue and Mar Vista Drive, Milligan said.

"The deputies who were already in the same area, were directed to an open field where the man was attempting to hide," he said. "The man was confirmed to be the suspect and arrested without inside incident."

Sonny Hunter was arrested on suspicion of burglary, vehicle theft and probation violation, Milligan said.