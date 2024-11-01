Video: 2 people rescued from burning mobile home in Vista

Two people were rescued Friday morning after a mobile home caught fire in Vista.

It started around 2 a.m. on West Bobier Drive near Santa Fe Avenue.

Video shot at the the scene show a San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy and a man, who fire officials said is believed to be an Uber Eats driver, pull a man and a woman through a window. A cat was also rescued by fire crews.

Video shows the woman being airlifted to the UCSD Medical Burn Center. Fire officials say she's being checked on for smoke inhalation.

The Uber Eats driver was also taken to the hospital.

