Victim Treated at UC San Diego Hospital After Freeway Shooting

A portion of state Route 94 just north of Lemon Grove was shut down Tuesday afternoon after someone was shot while riding down the freeway.

San Diego police said the victim was brought to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest after the shooting, which took place at about 4:30 p.m.

Police requested that the California Highway Patrol head to the crime scene on the westbound lanes of the freeway between Massachusetts Avenue and Federal Boulevard. CHP officer Jim Bettencourt told NBC 7 that the black Toyota Venza the victim was traveling in had two bullet holes in it, and that the CHP was searching the area for shell casings.

Traffic quickly backed up in the area, spreading to southbound lanes of state Route 125, which had brake lights flashing nearly all the way to Interstate 8.

San Diego police will handle the investigation, according to the CHP.

