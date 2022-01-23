Victim of ‘Hot Prowl' Residential Burglary in Poway, String of Vandalisms Recalls Encounter

33-year-old Corey Miracle was identified by police Sunday as the suspect in a burglary and a string of vandalism in Poway.

NBC 7 spoke with a victim of the alleged burglary.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“I woke up the door was wide open the screen was wide open two of them are teenagers, so I figured they left the door open when they were coming out to the car to get the bags or what have you to put in the house,” Poway resident Daniel Jestand said.

Jestand later found out the suspect was rummaging through his house while five people were in the home.

“All three boys were in the house, the wife and I were in the house and it’s funny I can’t even get up and get a snack without the wife asking what’s going on, yet he came in and out for three hours,” Jestand said.

According to investigators property in the neighborhood was vandalized that they believe is all linked.

Sheriff’s deputies said Miracle may be armed with a knife based on his history.

Deputies said if anyone sees Miracle to call 911.