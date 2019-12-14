Downtown San Diego

Stabbing Victim Headbutts Officer, Attempts To Gouge Eyes of Another In Downtown

Only one officer received minor injuries

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Picture of the scene showing police, police cars and caution tape near a 7-Eleven in Downtown San Diego
ONSCENE.TV

A stabbing victim headbutted an officer and tried to gouge out the eyes of another after he was stabbed in downtown Saturday, San Diego Police said.

Two large groups of men were kicked out from Phantom Lounge and Nightclub on Fifth Avenue and got into a fight in the street around 1:57 a.m. During the fight, two men were stabbed, SDPD confirmed.

A 22-year-old victim was stabbed in the abdomen and was transported to a local hospital. The other victim, 24, sustained cuts to his stomach, arms, and hands, police said.

The 24-year-old refused medical treatment and was uncooperative with police. Later, he started fighting with police after they reached him a couple of blocks away and headbutted an officer and attempted to gouge out the eyes of another officer, police said.

He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

The officer that was headbutted received minor injuries while the other officer was not injured, SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said.

Both victims did not provide a description of the stabbing suspect to the police.

Central Detectives will continue the investigation.

