Victim Dragged 100 Feet in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Sherman Heights

A pedestrian was killed in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning, San Diego Police Department said.

A vehicle was driving eastbound around 1:50 a.m. near the 1800 block of Market Street, between East Village and Sherman Heights, when it hit a man in the street, SDPD said. It was unclear if he was standing in the street or crossing.

The victim was struck and dragged for approximately 100 feet, SDPD said. He was found lying at 19th Street and Market Street, pronounced dead the scene.

The vehicle fled the scene headed east and has not yet been found, police said.

But police are looking for an SUV, possibly a silver GMC Envoy with damage to the front of the vehicle.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.