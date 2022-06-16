U.S. Navy

Vice Adm. Michael Boyle Takes Command of Third Fleet After Ceremony Naval Base Point Loma

By City News Service

(June 16, 2022) – Vice Adm. Michael Boyle salutes sideboys during his change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma, June 16. Boyle became the 32nd commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, a combat-ready force of more than 68,000 people, 100 ships and 400 aircraft stationed throughout California, Hawaii and Washington. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet not only leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific, but also provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria G. Llanos)
Vice Adm. Steve Koehler transferred command of U.S. Third Fleet to Vice Adm. Michael Boyle during a change of command ceremony this morning at Naval Base Point Loma.

Boyle becomes the 32nd commander of U.S. Third Fleet, a force of more than 68,000 people, 100 ships and 400 aircraft stationed throughout California, Hawaii and Washington.

During Koehler's command, Third Fleet trained and certified two carrier strike groups, one amphibious ready group, six submarines, and 15 independently deployed ships.

In his remarks, Koehler commented on U.S. Third Fleet sailors' high standards and capabilities displayed throughout his tenure.

"Your success comes from a standard of professionalism where you, as leaders, make the difficult and challenging look easy and routine where it is not," said Koehler. "It has been a great privilege to lead the men and women of Third Fleet and I am confident that when called upon, we have the force to take the fight forward and win."

Koehler served as fleet commander since June 2021, and is scheduled to report to his new assignment as director for Strategy, Plans and Policy, J- 5, Joint Staff, and for appointment as senior member of the Military Staff Committee of the United Nations in Washington, D.C.

Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, presided over the ceremony.

"Under [Koehler's] bold, innovative leadership, Third Fleet has generated ready combat forces and provided maritime security in the Indo- Pacific," Paparo said. "This headquarters, in partnership with [I Marine Expeditionary Force], are prepared with credible combat forces ready to deploy worldwide to achieve objectives from sea and at sea.

"Mike Boyle arrives as prepared as any commander in Third Fleet's history. He will carry on, continue and lead to ever higher heights the work of this superb team," he said.

Boyle previously served as the director of maritime operations at U.S. Pacific Fleet and, as Third Fleet commander, will lead the Combined Task Force for Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2022, scheduled for June 29 to Aug. 4.

"I look forward to working with the immensely talented and experienced staff here at Third Fleet," Boyle said. "Excellence is not an accident. It is the culmination of hard work, planning and dedication, and in doing that, there is no challenge we cannot meet."

U.S. Third Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific.

