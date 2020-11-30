Viadera Wins in Stakes Record on Closing Day of Del Mar Fall Meeting

The English-bred Viadera won by a nose over stablemate Blowout in the $300,000 Grade 1 Matriarch Stakes Sunday on the closing day of Del Mar Racetrack's fall race meeting.

Viadera was fifth through a quarter-mile and half-mile of the one-mile race on the Jimmy Durante Turf Course for fillies and mares 3 years old and up and dropped to sixth through three-quarters of a mile.

The 4-year-old filly moved back into fourth at the top of the stretch and caught Blowout at the wire, winning in a stakes record one minute, 33.03 seconds, breaking the previous record of 1:34.24 set last year by Got Stormy.

"I had to work for that one," Viadera's jockey Joel Rosario said. "She's a good filly, a really good filly. But she makes you work. I had to stay after her. She can run, though, there's no doubt."

Sharing, the 2019 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner, was fourth in the field of nine.

Viadera paid $12.80, $5.80 and $3.80 for her third victory in her last three starts. Blowout returned $5.60 and $3.80, while Juliet Foxtrot paid $4.80.

Beer Can Man was the winner of Sunday's other stakes race, the $100,000 Grade 3 Cecil B. Demille Stakes, finishing a half-length ahead of Caisson in the one-mile race on the Jimmy Durante Turf Course for 2-year-olds.

"At the quarter pole I asked him to go and he did," Beer Can Man's jockey Juan Hernandez said. "He really fired. He didn't want to let horses go past him."

Beer Can Man paid $41.20, $14.80 and $10.60. Caisson paid $6.20 and $7.20 and Commandeer Khai returned $10.40 to show.