9/11 20th Anniversary

Veterans, Neighbors in La Mesa Honor Victims of 9/11

By Ramon Galindo

9/11 remembrance ceremony in La Mesa
NBC 7/ Ramon Galindo

A 9/11 remembrance ceremony in La Mesa was one of several held around San Diego County on Saturday. A small group of veterans and community members gathered at the Vietnam Memorial in downtown La Mesa to honor those killed in the attacks.

 “On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, four commercial airliners were hijacked,” said Mike Seiler, Vice Commander of American Legion, Post 282 as he spoke from a podium.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

‘We Did Our Small Part': San Diego Firefighters Recall Roles at Ground Zero After 9/11

Seiler helped organize the solemn salute to the fallen.

Among those in attendance was Spring Valley resident, Raymond Taylor. He recalls his son calling him on the phone and telling him to turn on the TV.

“I saw the second plane hit. It’s like my life force left me,” Taylor said.

As a Vietnam veteran, Taylor never thought we would be attacked in the homeland.

Two decades later, he thinks we’re safer, but we can still improve.

“We are in a better place, but we have to understand that we have to remain united and we can’t be fighting each other. That’s what the enemy wants,” Taylor said.

On Sept. 11, Retired airman Jack Porath was working in the civil service for the U.S. Navy Seals.

“I was getting phone calls from Washington D.C. from New York. People telling me firsthand what they’re seeing. What they’re going through on that day,” he said.

Porath gets a bit choked up when he remembers the Seals and Special Operators who made the ultimate sacrifice during the war on terror.

“I’ve gone to a couple of ceremonies for them and … yeah… they’re a group to be revered,” said Porath.

At Saturday’s ceremony in La Mesa, the American Legion also paid respects to the local sailors killed in a chopper crash during training last week.

San Diegans Killed on 9/11 Remembered

San Diego 23 hours ago

Brent Woodall, Killed on 9/11, Leaves Lasting Legacy in San Diego and Beyond

San Diego 3 hours ago

Parents of Chad Keller, Killed on 9/11, Continue His Legacy 20 Years Later

This article tagged under:

9/11 20th Anniversary
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us