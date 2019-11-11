San Diegans Celebrate Veterans Day 2019 Across County - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

San Diegans Celebrate Veterans Day 2019 Across County

By Andrew Johnson

20 PHOTOS

41 minutes ago

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago
The 33rd annual Veterans Day Parade was one of dozens of events across the county to honor San Diego's large military community.

The procession began at 10 a.m. in front of the County Administration Building at the corner of North Harbor Drive near Grape Street and would travel along Broadway and past the USS Midway Museum, before ending on Pacific Highway at about noon.

Meanwhile, onboard the USS Midway Museum, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 were hosting the annual Salute to Service Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entertainment and festivities will be held aboard the ship for active duty and veteran servicemembers and their families with military ID.

Outside the museum, Veterans set up an Arlington Cemetery-esque memorial on the front lawn using special memorial markers to represent servicemembers who died during their service.

Please refresh this page as more events are added to this gallery.
More Photo Galleries
Top Moments From the People's Choice Awards in Pictures
Padres Showcase New Brown Uniforms
Connect With Us
AdChoices