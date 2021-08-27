Afghanistan

Veteran Holds Vigil For Fallen U.S. Service Members in Pacific Beach

At the end of the vigil, organizers encouraged attendees to show support for those who have served and remain in services

By Amber Frias

NBC Universal, Inc.

One by one, carefully placed along the sand, a total of 13 flags were planted near lifeguard tower 22 in Pacific Beach Friday.

Each representing the life of a U.S. service member who in support of our nation paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"It's heartbreaking," said Theresa Terry, a retired captain in the U.S. Army. "It's heartbreaking on so many levels.”

Terry organized the event.

Local Marines Among Those Killed Outside Kabul Airport in Afghanistan

"Like many veterans that I have been reaching out and have been seeing on social media, I have been hurting a lot,” said Terry.

Jamie Vokaty, a Minnesota resident, who happened to be in town for her brother-in-law's Marine boot camp graduation was overwhelmed with emotion upon coming across it.

Local

San Diego County Aug 11

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Recommending Facial Coverings Indoors

Afghanistan 2 hours ago

‘He's a Hero': Fellow Sailors Remember Navy Corpsman Killed Outside Kabul Airport in Afghanistan

"I noticed this memorial going on and it's perplexing to run into this especially having come straight from that," said Vokaty.

Like most Americans, her entire family has spent the last few days glued to their television following the situation out of Afghanistan. Filled with concern and uncertainty over what the future could hold.

"I know that the days ahead are going to be incredibly hard," said Terry. "I would say check on your brothers and sisters in arms."

At the end of the vigil, organizers encouraged attendees to show support for those who have served and remain in services.

This article tagged under:

AfghanistanKabulU.S. SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us