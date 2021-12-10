Ex-La Mesa Police Officer Found Not Guilty of Falsifying Report in Controversial Arrest

A former La Mesa Police Department officer whose controversial arrest of a Black man set off protests for racial justice last spring has been found not guilty of falsifying a police report.

The trial for ex-officer Matthew Dages came to an end Friday when the jury acquitted him of the felony charge.

EARLIER STORY:

Prosecutors said former LMPD officer Matt Dages lied about the controversial arrest on May 27, 2020, of Amaurie Johnson, who was near the Grossmont Trolley Station waiting for his friends to pick him up when Dages approached him and accused him of smoking on the trolley platform.

In his testimony, Dages said he left things out of the report that he did not feel needed to be in there, like that Johnson called his friends to confirm he was waiting for them at the trolley stop. He also said it was a mistake not to turn on his body-camera but that he did believe Johnson was smoking on the trolley platform.

“The area which he was standing was odd. I don’t see many stand there at the garage entrance, and the observation I made was I believed he was smoking,” Dages testified. “Then, Mr. Johnson’s demeanor and lying to me off the bat was pretty big red flags."

The encounter was captured on video and witnessed by multiple people who testified during the trial.

In bystander video and body-worn camera footage, the former officer could be seen pushing Johnson down before arresting him for “resisting and assaulting an officer” -- charges which were later dropped.

That video was widely circulated online and fueled protests in La Mesa that same weekend.

Johnson was never charged with smoking on the platform -- which he was initially stopped for -- and all other charges for Johnson were eventually dropped.

Dages was charged for lying on a police report. He pleaded not guilty in March.

The ex-police officer was fired from the department following the allegations, to which Dages responded by filing an appeal request to get his job back. Johnson filed a federal lawsuit against the city of La Mesa and Dages, alleging negligence, excessive force and violence due to his race.