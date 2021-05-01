pandemic

Vendors Return to Fiesta Old Town Cinco De Mayo

The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

By Lauren Coronado

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fiesta Old Town Cinco De Mayo returned for its 37th annual Cinco De Mayo Festival this weekend after it went virtual last year. Local restaurants, musicians and vendors enjoyed the increase in business Saturday, after a challenging year.

“For us to come out here again and do all this, it’s a breath of fresh air,” said Irving Rosas, a graphic designer with Pura Cultura, a family owned Latino fashion line.

Irving said the Cinco de Mayo festival was the first in-person event in San Diego he has worked at since the pandemic started.

“Three people in a booth, it can’t be too crowded. That’s the biggest difference,” explained Irving.

He said he was most excited about meeting new customers and introducing them to indigenous cultures represented in the merchandise he sells.

“It felt a little exciting just to have everyone out here, you know a little bit like, we’re getting there,” said Irving.

Irving said he hopes to work many more similar events as restrictions continue to loosen across the nation.

