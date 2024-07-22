Vehicular homicide investigation underway after man killed in Lemon Grove

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was hit by a vehicle on a Lemon Grove street and died Monday, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle at about 2:15 a.m. arrived to find the 44- year-old victim lying in the roadway in the 8300 block of Broadway, badly injured but conscious, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died. His name was withheld pending family notification.

"Witnesses reported the (victim had been) standing in the roadway in front of an unknown vehicle, speaking with the occupants of the vehicle," sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said. "A few seconds later, the (driver) accelerated, intentionally struck the male (with the vehicle) and fled from the area. Sheriff's homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances and motivation behind this death."

No description of the driver was available as of late morning.