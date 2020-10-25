Vehicle Loses Control and Ends in Fiery Crash

A vehicle ended in a fiery crash after losing control early this morning.

The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, northbound on Willow Glen Rd., according to the California Highway Patrol.

As the driver lost control, the vehicle spun out of control and collided with another vehicle that was driving southbound on Willow Glen Rd.

The driver of the first vehicle ended up stuck underneath a parked car carrier and then caught on fire.

The flames even spread to nearby vegetation, but it was quickly put out.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to escape after being assisted by some bystanders.

Two of the patients were transported to Grossmont Hospital and a third person was sent to Mercy Hospital.