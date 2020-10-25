San Diego

Vehicle Loses Control and Ends in Fiery Crash

Police tape
Getty Images

A vehicle ended in a fiery crash after losing control early this morning.     

The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, northbound on Willow Glen Rd., according to the California Highway Patrol. 

As the driver lost control, the vehicle spun out of control and collided with another vehicle that was driving southbound on Willow Glen Rd. 

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 269 New Cases, 2 Community Outbreaks Reported

Eater San Diego Oct 23

LISTEN: Scene in San Diego Podcast – What's a Ghost Kitchen? Sam The Cooking Guy Explains This Pandemic Trend

The driver of the first vehicle ended up stuck underneath a parked car carrier and then caught on fire.

The flames even spread to nearby vegetation, but it was quickly put out. 

The occupants of the vehicle were able to escape after being assisted by some bystanders. 

Two of the patients were transported to Grossmont Hospital and a third person was sent to Mercy Hospital.

This article tagged under:

San DiegocrashRancho San Diego
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us