A two-vehicle crash ignited a brush fire that burned 50 acres off Proctor Valley Road near Jamul Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

One of the vehicles caught fire around 5:07 p.m. Saturday at 12998 Proctor Valley Road and spread to nearby vegetation. No one was injured during the Proctor Fire, according to Cal Fire.

At one point, an evacuation order was in place.

Footage from Cal Fire at the scene showed two charred cars on a dirt road.

Proctor Valley Road will remain closed in both directions for several hours following the incident, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.