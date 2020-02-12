Vehicle Collision Causes Traffic on Northbound I-5 Lanes Near Cardiff

A two-vehicle crash has caused major traffic for evening commuters traveling north on Interstate 5 near the Birmingham Drive exit near Cardiff.

The crash was reported at around 5:03 p.m.

SkyRanger 7 was over the crash site that showed both cars in the center divide. One car was seen completely turned over.

Encinitas Fire Department responded to the scene. One person was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

NBC 7's live traffic map showed delays as far south as State Route 56 as of 6:30 p.m.

No other information was available.

