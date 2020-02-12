Encinitas

Vehicle Collision Causes Traffic on Northbound I-5 Lanes Near Cardiff

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A two-vehicle crash has caused major traffic for evening commuters traveling north on Interstate 5 near the Birmingham Drive exit near Cardiff.

The crash was reported at around 5:03 p.m.

SkyRanger 7 was over the crash site that showed both cars in the center divide. One car was seen completely turned over.

Encinitas Fire Department responded to the scene. One person was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

NBC 7's live traffic map showed delays as far south as State Route 56 as of 6:30 p.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

