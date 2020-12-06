Forward Rate Stopped of Vegetation Fire on Shoulder of EB I-8 in Lakeside

All lanes of Eastbound Interstate 8 between Greenfield and Los Coches Road are closed due to a vegetation fire on the right shoulder, police said. The forward rate has been stopped.

The fire was reported at around 10:15 a.m. Cal Fire said the Coches Fire reached two-acres.

Interstate 8 was briefly closed on both sides as firefighters got a handle on it. Residents can expect traffic delays.

The Heartland Fire and Rescue is assisting.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near I-8 and Los Coches Road in Lakeside. Two spots, 1/2 acre total, slow rate of spread. #CochesFire pic.twitter.com/z7Nf6mhRdO — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 6, 2020

No other information was available.

