Forward Rate Stopped of Vegetation Fire on Shoulder of EB I-8 in Lakeside

All lanes of Eastbound Interstate 8 between Greenfield and Los Coches Road are closed due to a vegetation fire on the right shoulder, police said. The forward rate has been stopped.
The fire was reported at around 10:15 a.m. Cal Fire said the Coches Fire reached two-acres.
Interstate 8 was briefly closed on both sides as firefighters got a handle on it. Residents can expect traffic delays.
The Heartland Fire and Rescue is assisting.
No other information was available.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.