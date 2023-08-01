Cal Fire San Diego

Forward rate of vegetation fire stopped in Deer Springs area

By NBC 7 Staff

The forward rate of a vegetation fire burning near Interstate 15 in the Deer Springs area has been stopped, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Cal Fire said the fire grew up to 1 acre and advised travelers to use extreme caution in the area.

No other information was available.

