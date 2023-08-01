Forward rate of vegetation fire stopped in Deer Springs area

The forward rate of a vegetation fire burning near Interstate 15 in the Deer Springs area has been stopped, Cal Fire San Diego said.

Cal Fire said the fire grew up to 1 acre and advised travelers to use extreme caution in the area.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a 1 acre vegetation fire in the Deer Springs area. It is near the freeway so please use extreme caution when traveling through the area. #WindsongFire pic.twitter.com/hmg0JQcb9f — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 1, 2023

No other information was available.

