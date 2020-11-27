10 Acre Vegetation Fire Reported Near Japatul Valley Road

Fire officials are fighting a vegetation fire that has reached 10 acres near Japatul Valley Road, Cal Fire San Diego said Friday.

The fire was reported at around 1 p.m. near Japatul Valley Road and Red Hawk Ridge. The fire was growing at a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.

As SkyRanger 7 flew overhead the fire, multiple engines were seen on the ground and helicopters were seen dropping water.

By 2 p.m., Cal Fire said firefighters were making good progress.

#HawkFire Crews appear to have a handle on 10 acre fire that started south of Red Hawk Ridge. Forest Service rig in wrong place at wrong time though got blasted by retardant. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/2G32zJHR1E — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) November 27, 2020

Cal Fire is assisting Cleveland National Forest officials in combating the fire.

NBC 7 Reporter Artie Ojeda reported a U.S. Forest Service firefighter had been injured while working on combating the fire. No word on the extent of the injury. The firefighter was conscious and talking.

This vegetation fire started as a Red Flag Warning is in effect in San Diego County's mountains and valleys. The warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday. The warning was prompted by strong winds and low humidity forecasted over the weekend.

The dangerous conditions led San Diego Gas & Electric to prepare for emergency power shutoffs in those regions.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.