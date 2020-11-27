japatul valley

10 Acre Vegetation Fire Reported Near Japatul Valley Road

Cal Fire said firefighters were making good progress

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Fire officials are fighting a vegetation fire that has reached 10 acres near Japatul Valley Road, Cal Fire San Diego said Friday.

The fire was reported at around 1 p.m. near Japatul Valley Road and Red Hawk Ridge. The fire was growing at a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.

As SkyRanger 7 flew overhead the fire, multiple engines were seen on the ground and helicopters were seen dropping water.

By 2 p.m., Cal Fire said firefighters were making good progress.

Cal Fire is assisting Cleveland National Forest officials in combating the fire.

NBC 7 Reporter Artie Ojeda reported a U.S. Forest Service firefighter had been injured while working on combating the fire. No word on the extent of the injury. The firefighter was conscious and talking.

This vegetation fire started as a Red Flag Warning is in effect in San Diego County's mountains and valleys. The warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday. The warning was prompted by strong winds and low humidity forecasted over the weekend.

SDG&E Warning Customers of Potential Emergency Power Shutoffs Amid Red Flag Warning

The dangerous conditions led San Diego Gas & Electric to prepare for emergency power shutoffs in those regions.

No other information was available.

