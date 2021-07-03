Cal Fire San Diego

Vegetation Fire in Santa Ysabel Threatening Homes, Grows to 50 Acres

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said evacuation orders were being made along School House Canyon Road and evacuation warnings were being made for Epei Hill Road

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Firefighters continue to fight a vegetation fire in Santa Ysabel, near Julian, as it continues to threaten some homes.

The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Hwy 79, north of Highway 78. Cal Fire San Diego said it started as motorhome fire that spread.

The Ysabel fire was reported at 10 acres by noon, but grew to 50 acres by 2 p.m. Cal Fire said firefighters have made good progress in the residential commmunity and reported no structure damage.

Evacuation Orders

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said evacuation orders were being made along School House Canyon Road and evacuation warnings were being made for Epei Hill Road.

The evacuation site is Lake Henshaw located west of Warner Springs.

Hwy 79 has been closed from State Route 76 to Mesa Grande. Residents are asked to find alternate routes.

No other information was available.

