173-Acre Vegetation Fire in Santa Ysabel Now 100% Contained

A brush fire that sparked in Santa Ysabel near Julian over the weekend when a fire in a motorhome spread to a nearby grassy area is now 100% contained, Cal Fire officials confirmed.
Cal Fire tweeted Tuesday night that the 173-acre Ysabel Fire was 100% contained.
One day prior, containment had been at 90%.
On Sunday, fire crews had made good progress.
"Firefighters will remain on the fire overnight and through tomorrow," Cal Fire tweeted Sunday. Firefighters are still working to build and strengthen the containment line, Cal Fire said.
The fire was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. on July 3 after a motorhome caught on fire along Highway 79, north of Highway 78, and spread to the grassy area.
At noon that day, Cal Fire reported the fire was threatening homes, and evacuations were ordered for those living on School House Canyon Road. Evacuation warnings impacted Epei Hill Road, too. By 6:30 p.m. on July 3, all evacuation orders and warnings had been lifted, Cal Fire said.
At around 4:15 p.m. on July 3, the fire had grown to 173 acres, after a more accurate assessment of the fire's perimeter. By 6:25 p.m. that day, the fire remained at 173 acres, but firefighters had it 17% contained, Cal Fire said.
Sunday morning, Cal Fire San Diego said the fire remained at 173 acres, with 41% containment after firefighters made great overnight progress. Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Cal Fire said the fire was holding at 173 acres and was 76% contained.
State Route 79 was closed for a short time but then opened for one-lane traffic and was fully reopened by early Sunday.
No damages were reported to homes in the area.