Vasquez proves his worth as Padres shut out Braves

Even if Yu Darvish had not been forced to the Injured List with an elbow issue, Randy Vasquez might have been the 5th man in the Padres starting rotation. As it worked out, Randy took Yu's spot as the #3 starter. Most people took it as a test of San Diego's starting pitching depth.

Vasquez took it as a chance to show everyone he belongs in a big league rotation.

The 26-year-old right-hander who was part of last winter's Juan Soto trade was stellar against the Braves, going 6.0 shutout innings in a 1-0 Padres win that already gives them a season-opening series victory over the extremely dangerous Atlanta Braves.

Vasquez allowed just four hits and struck out three, but he put himself in some trouble with four walks. Each time the bases started getting congested, he was able to wiggle off the hook, inducing a pair of double play balls to end Atlanta threats.

It doesn't hurt to get some highlight-reel defensive plays made behind you. Vasquez got some defensive assistance in the 6th inning from all-world defender Fernando Tatis Jr., who made one of the best plays you'll ever see that didn't result in an out. Matt Olson hit a high fly ball towards the right-centerfield fence. Tatis Jr. made a ridiculously long run, getting to the wall just in time to put his glove on the ball. Fernando didn't make the catch, but he kept it from leaving the ballpark for a solo home run.

Vasquez got out of the inning with no damage done and it's a good thing he did because the Padres offense was having all kinds of trouble with Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach who matched Vasquez with 6.0 shutout innings and allowed just one hit, a single to Jackson Merrill.

As soon as he left, the Padres went to work. Aaron Bummer came on the 7th inning and struck out the first two hitters he faced. Then Jake Cronenworth, who hit a game-winning solo homer off a lefty on Friday night, got another at-bat against a tough lefty and came up huge again. Cronenworth hit a liner up the middle that hit the very bottom of Bummer's shoe and shot back into the Atlanta dugout. By rule that's an automatic double on a ball that never got past the pitcher's mound.

It was the break the Padres needed. Xander Bogaerts was intentionally walked to bring up the lefty-swinging Gavin Sheets. San Diego manager Mike Shildt countered with veteran Yuli Gurriel's right-handed bat.

The 40-year-old picked a great time to get his first Padres hit. Gurriel grounded a single into left field for a single to plate Cronenworth and put the Padres on top 1-0 and the San Diego bullpen took it from there.

Wandy Peralta and Alek Jacob got it to the 9th inning but closer Robert Suarez was not available after working the first two games of the year. So, Adrian Morejon got a save opportunity. He didn't get off to a fantastic start, walking Marcell Ozuna to lead it off. Ozuna was replaced by Eli White, who promptly stole 2nd base. Ozzie Albies flew out and Michael Harris II grounded out to 2nd base, moving White to 3rd with two down and bringing rookie catcher Drake Baldwin to the dish.

Advantage, man on the mound. Morejon struck out Baldwin looking with a high fastball to end it and keep San Diego's undefeated record intact.

There was one concerning development. In the 4th inning Manny Machado swung at a Schwellenbach offering and reached for his right leg. Machado finished the at-bat with a flyout then had to leave the game with what the team says is right calf tightness. He'll be reevaluated in the coming days.

The Friars can sweep the 4-game set on Sunday night with a 4:10 p.m. start at Petco Park. Nick Pivetta makes his Padres debut against AJ Smith-Shawver.