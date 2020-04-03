Chula Vista

Vandalism Spree Leaves Cars Damaged in Chula Vista

Nearly two dozen vehicles were targeted in the spree

By City News Service

A vandalism spree in a residential South Bay neighborhood left nearly two dozen vehicles with slashed tires or scratched paint Thursday.

The spate of malicious property damage near the intersection of Interstate 805 and East L Street in Chula Vista was reported shortly after 7 a.m., according to police.

Officers found about 20 vehicles with flattened tires or marred paint on Inkopah Street and Cuyamaca, Guatay and Helix avenues, Lt. Gino Grippo said.

"Total damage is still being calculated, but (it is) believed to (total) at least several thousand dollars or more," the lieutenant said on Thursday. "The Chula Vista Police Department is currently trying to locate witnesses and potential suspects (in) this incident."

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call CVPD communications at 619-691-5151.

