Vandalism Reported At San Dieguito HS Academy

The Superintendent of the San Dieguito Union High School District sent a letter to parents on Wednesday, saying that San Dieguito HS Academy had experienced some "destructive acts of vandalism" throughout the last few weeks.

Robert Haley said that foul, homophobic language and some disturbing anti-semitic imagery had been drawn and taped to restroom walls. He also said that these messages were shared by text messages and on social media.

"The individual, or individuals, committing these acts are not reflective of that culture and what they are doing is hateful and destructive. They have caused pain and disappointment in our community," wrote Haley. "I want everyone who has been negatively impacted to know you have my deepest empathy."

Haley wrote that since 2015, all San Dieguito Union High School District schools participate in the Anti-Defamation League's, " No Place for Hate" program.

"These individuals do not represent our school community and caring is more powerful than hate," Haley said. "We must be lights of positivity in the darkness and stand with, and more importantly, stand up for any target of injustice and discrimination."

Haley said that the school district is working with law enforcement to investigate and apprehend the individual(s) responsible for the acts of vandalism.

He encourages students who have seen or have information to share, to use the anonymous "We Tip" line at (800) 782-7463 or the website.

San Dieguito Union High School District serves students from the coastal North San Diego county communities.