Valley Center neighbors push back on proposed solar and energy storage facility

Valley Center neighbors are raising red flags over a proposed solar installation and battery energy storage system.

The 10-megawatt solar field and 40-megawatt storage facility would sit on a 141-acre flat piece of land adjacent to their small neighborhood.

“We only got a letter a couple of weeks ago saying that there was a solar field and battery storage area that was going to be put back here,” Susanne Alton said while walking to the back of her property. “Instead of seeing beautiful harvest every year of the hay and the growing seasons, we're going to see solar panels.”

Alton admitted being worried the proposed facility could catch fire like a similar one did in Escondido last month.

“And to have it here and catch on fire someday, it's not a good thing,” Alton said.

Nova Renewables owns the land next to Alton’s. Robin Tuluie and his sister are developing the project for the land owned for more than three decades by their mother.

Tuluie said he understood Alton’s concerns. He told NBC 7 that's why they intend to invest considerably more money on a safer battery called an LFP battery, which has a far better safety track record. Tuluie added that their designs set the solar panels and storage facility much farther back, so they’ll be less of an eyesore for neighbors.

Nova Renewables was scheduled to present their plans to the Valley Center Community Planning Group Monday night.

“For decision-makers?" exclaimed Alton. "I wish you would just wait."

“These projects are necessary in order to move solar energy from the daytime to the evening, at nighttime, and, without batteries, that can't be done,” said battery storage facility developer Joe Rowley.

Rowley said he supports the facilities, but only in the right places.

“Just like you wouldn't put any other kind of industrial facility among homes or, you know, near a school or hospital, that holds true for batteries, because they are industrial facilities,” Rowley said.

“I like clean energy, but, like, right behind me?” asked Alton.

Alto promised to lead a fight against the development.

Tuluie said they’re still in the permitting phase and estimated the facility would be in place by 2027 if the planning group supported their plans and San Diego County approved the project.