Valencia Park neighbors impacted by 2022 mudslide sue city of San Diego

You may remember a mudslide that evacuated several neighbors on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood back in 2022. Now, some neighbors are taking the city of San Diego to court.

The neighbors who filed the lawsuit said the city has done nothing to make repairs, and that’s why they decided to take matters into their own hands.

Joe Reyna still remembers watching the ground cave in from his neighbor’s backyard into his own in September of 2022.

“There was a mudslide just coming down, a lot of mud coming down," Reyna said. "I’m thinking to myself, 'How am I going to stop this?'"

Earlier this week, the Reyna’s family and their nextdoor neighbor filed a lawsuit against the city of San Diego.

According to the complaint, leaks in the city’s water line saturated the ground, causing the landslide. The families believe the city should pay for the damage to their homes.

“We’re hoping to get it fixed. We’re hoping the city could be accountable for their part in this, and one thing we do have concerns of is the flooding that occurs, and so we just want to get some sort of resolution to all of that,” Martha Reyna said.

NBC 7 reached out to the city, whose attorney said they are unable to comment on pending litigation.

The Reyna’s said they filed a claim with their homeowners insurance but that the payout did not cover the cost of all the repairs.

The neighbor whose yard the landslide started in is not part of the lawsuit, but he told NBC 7 back in 2022 that the city said the landslide was not their fault if it was on private property.

