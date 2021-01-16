Vaccine Distribution for Seniors 65 and Over

Now that a half a million people 65 and up in San Diego County are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine many are eager to do so.

But despite California Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Wednesday, January 13th, most are unable to get the vaccine yet, because there just simply aren't enough shots or volunteer healthcare workers to give them.

“We’re basically limited by supply,” said Dr. Marlene Millen M.D., Chief Information Officer for UC San Diego Health.

UC San Diego Heath is however, focusing on some patients 75 and up.

“The patients we notified were ones that had multiple medical conditions things like heart disease or lung disease or history of or active cancer,” said Dr. Millen, adding “Those folks are at higher risk of the disease, so trying to get them in as quickly as possible it was important to us.”

UC San Diego, like other healthcare providers, is asking people not to contact them.

They are notifying the patients who are next in line in the health systems online portal, by email, or by phone.

And they are also working to make sure patients getting home healthcare are not overlooked, “We want to really be equitable in our distribution of the vaccine to our patients,” Dr. Millen said.

The Super distribution site at Petco Park is not taking any seniors yet. The website to sign up for vaccinations now makes that very clear.

The county and healthcare providers say with a new administration starting next week in Washington D.C. they are confident there will be better communication about when the state can expect more vaccine and how much it will receive.

And while the vaccine isn't a cure it can help people who are at higher risk for complications, “People who do get covid-19 when they’ve gotten the vaccine have far less severe illness,” said Dr. Millen

Which is why many seniors want it so badly so they can get on with their lives.

Lives that have been on hold for far too long.