San Diego County

Vaccination clinics held in San Diego in response to Measles outbreak in U.S.

While San Diego County has not reported any cases, medical experts say it's not time to let your guard down

By Adonis Albright

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of families lined up outside the Logan Heights Family Health Center on Saturday for a free vaccination clinic. The event, hosted by the Family Health Centers of San Diego (FHCSD), was open to everyone 19 years-old and under to get vaccinated against the measles, mumps, and rubella regardless of insurance.

"You can't prevent it from happening, can't prevent them from getting sick but the vaccinations help mitigate the overall of the sickness," said Jalisha Williams, a mother of five who brought two of her kids to the clinic.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

San Diego County has not reported any recent confirmed cases of measles in 2025. However, according to Dr. Thao Tran with FHCSD, the county has not reached herd immunity for measles.

"For measles you want more than 95% of the population vaccinated," said Dr. Tran.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Statewide, the California Department of Public Health has confirmed 11 cases as of May 26. Measles is extremely contagious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Tran agrees.

"It is so contagious that if let's say one person in the household gets sick, they could very easily infect the entire household," said Dr. Tran.

The vaccination clinic came in response to a recent outbreak of measles across the U.S. According to data from NBC News, there have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of May. In 2024, the CDC reported 285 measles cases in the U.S. for all of 2024.

Local

San Diego May 30

LIST: Roads closed this weekend for 2025 Rock ‘n' Roll San Diego Marathon

Cal Fire SD 19 mins ago

Evacuation orders changed to evacuation warnings for Henderson Fire in Pala: San Diego Sheriff's

While San Diego County may be in the clear for now, medical experts like Dr. Tran says now is a better time than any to get your family vaccinated against measles.

"We're approaching summer. People are going to be traveling, they're going to have guests", said Dr. Tran. "It is so very contagious. The thing about measles is that you could be asymptomatic -- you don't have symptoms," she added.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyCenters for Disease Control and PreventionVaccines
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us