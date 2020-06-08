VA Cancels National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic in San Diego Due to COVID-19

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic, which had been scheduled for Sept. 20-25 in San Diego, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VA also announced the cancellation of the National Disabled Veterans TEE (Training, Exposure and Experience) Tournament, which had been scheduled for Sept. 13-18 in Riverside, Iowa, for the same reason.

"VA made this decision out of an abundance of caution for the health, safety and well-being of veterans and their families, our employees and community partners," according to a VA statement. "Our goal is to limit exposure to vulnerable populations like older veterans and those with underlying medical conditions, as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."